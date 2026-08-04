3 Disadvantages Of Using A Cheap Mini PC

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Mini PCs can be an excellent choice, particularly if you want a computer that takes up hardly any space (mounting it behind the monitor gets it completely out of the way) while still being a powerful workstation. Take the Mac Mini M4, for instance, which has a base configuration with 16GB of unified memory and a 256GB SSD for fast and reliable storage. Since it's an Apple Silicon M4, you can be guaranteed that it will provide good value for years to come. But this particular Mac Mini configuration costs $799, which can be out of many people's budgets. However, there are certainly mini PCs you can get at a much lower price, but should you?

Ultra-budget Mini PCs can be very cheap, priced between $100 and $300. However, this comes with major caveats, and you should be aware of them well in advance if you plan to purchase one. A cheap mini PC can be great, especially when you consider the benefits like its quiet operation, especially in low-powered or fanless designs, and lower power consumption (a good way to save on your energy bill). However, you also have to consider that you will probably only be using it for light work and won't be able to upgrade its performance. Bare-bones options at least let you build it the way you like, but the costs can still pile up. Don't worry, though; there are alternatives to cheap mini PCs that balance price and value.