Refurbished MacBook Pros Are So Good They're Actually Causing Problems For Apple
Due to the ongoing RAM crisis, prices of old devices are rising instead of decreasing. In June 2026, Apple announced that it's hiking the prices of its MacBooks, with the MacBook Air going from $1,099 to $1,299 and the MacBook Pro going from $1,699 to $1,999 for the base configurations. Even the MacBook Neo, which launched in March 2026, got a price increase, from $599 to $699. With owning the latest MacBook becoming more expensive, Apple is having to deal with something unexpected: a surge in the sales of refurbished MacBooks as customers now pivot to value over the latest incremental features.
Value is what MacBook Pros offer, because even the MacBook Pro M1 remains a powerhouse in 2026. It's a great productivity machine for everyday work, such as web browsing, creating documents, communication, and media consumption. It can also comfortably handle moderate workflows for people who do a lot of video editing and coding. And the performance trajectory is uphill from there with the M2 chips and newer.
In an interview with Business Insider, Angie Cardona-Nelson, a seller of refurbished MacBooks on eBay, said that in the weeks after the announcement, the MacBooks she lists get sold within hours, when they usually used to sit for weeks. Lauren Benton, the general manager for Back Market US, said Apple just did an unintentional advertising campaign for the refurbished tech platform, with sales of refurbished MacBooks increasing by 65%.
Refurbished Apple Silicon MacBooks will haunt Apple for a few more years
I bought a refurbished MacBook from Back Market U.K. in March 2026 when I wanted to try macOS. It's a 14-inch MacBook Pro M1 with 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD, and it has become my main computer. I have a tab-heavy workflow, so even after opening dozens of Google Chrome tabs, as well as apps like Trello, Slack, WhatsApp, and VS Code, the MacBook doesn't flinch or heat up.
The best part is that it came with 93% battery capacity, making good on Back Market's guarantee that it will come with battery health of at least 85%. As for accessories, it came with a USB-C to MagSafe 3 cable and a Tranyoo 120W GaN fast charger. I can see myself using this MacBook for a few more years, especially with confirmation that it will be upgradeable to macOS 27 Golden Gate. And considering MacBook Pros can last 10 years, it's at half of its expected lifespan, with software support expected to continue through 2027-2030.
So those looking to buy a refurbished MacBook Pro M2 or higher have more years ahead. It's easy to see why M-series MacBook Pros pose a problem for Apple. People just need to buy from trusted third-party resellers like Amazon, Back Market, and Best Buy. If buying from peer-to-peer sites like eBay, asking the sellers the right questions ensures they actually get the value they expect.