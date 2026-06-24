These MacBooks Won't Get The macOS 27 Update

Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference 2026 revealed some very exciting news for Apple enthusiasts. The highlight was undoubtedly Apple Intelligence and Siri AI. Another big reveal was macOS 27 Golden Gate, which comes with a variety of new features and improvements over previous updates. However, only certain devices are getting this new OS update, and it's important you know whether your Apple computer is among them.

Apple already discontinued support for most Intel Macs with macOS 26 Tahoe in 2025. The only Apple computers using Intel processors that got this update were the 16-inch MacBook Pro from 2019, the 13-inch MacBook Pro from 2020, the Mac Pro from 2019, and the 27-inch iMac from 2020. None of these are getting the macOS 27 Golden Gate update, which means only users with Macs powered by Apple silicon are supported.

What this means is that all Macs released since 2020 that have M-series chips will get macOS 27, including different models of the MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, iMac, Mac mini, Mac Studio, and Mac Pro, as well as the latest MacBook Neo with the A18 Pro chip inside.