Ukrainian Troops Are Getting Tons Of War Robots, But That's Not What They Need
The use of unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs) and other drones in the war between Ukraine and Russia has expanded significantly since the start of the conflict. Drone warfare has become so common, in fact, that the country has even started suspending fishing nets over roads to prevent aerial drone attacks on ground vehicles. A new wave of unmanned ground robots are being used for logistics, casualty evacuation, engineering tasks, and combat operations on the front lines. Even though the Ukrainian military has aggressively adopted UGVs in combat, the large number of vehicles made by different manufacturers has caused a serious standardization issue, making it very hard to operate UGVs at scale. What Ukraine needs with these UGVs is standardization, parts, services, and training.
The Ukrainian military has been flooded with about 550 different UGV models, which are produced by 270 different domestic manufacturers. According to Ukraine's defense ministry (via Defense News), the country ordered 25,000 UGVs in the first half of 2026; this comes amidst a push to have 50,000 produced by the end of the year. While this demonstrates very clearly that Ukraine is pushing the boundaries of UGV production and innovation, the problem of standardization makes it incredibly hard to operate these robots in active theater.
A Ukrainian officer named Ivan Halenko shared some of these frustrations in an interview with The Strategist, pointing to the decentralized approach being a real problem. "There is no single unified model, no standard set of 10 UGV variants," he said. "Instead, there are dozens of UGV types from different manufacturers. They are not standardized. They have different parts, different nuts and bolts, different motors, different power connectors. Everything is different." The Ukrainian military has to integrate a much smaller variety of UGVs that will enable the availability of standardized components, operating commonality, and training doctrine.
Ukraine's most decorated UGV
While many different types of Unmanned Ground Vehicles have been used in Ukraine's war with Russia, one has a strong combat record and is as innovative as it is hardy. The DevDroid Droid TW 12.7 is a tracked UGV armed with a .50-caliber M2 Browning machine gun, and it has reportedly been used to great effect on the front lines. This UGV was responsible for fighting off Russian troops for 45 days at an unknown location, responding to requests from command and observation posts on a regular basis throughout the deployment. The TW 12.7 was also credited as the first UGV to destroy an armored vehicle. It was deployed by fighters of the 5th Separate Assault Brigade, where it destroyed a Russian MT-LB armored vehicle.
The TW 12.7 is a remote-controlled UGV operated via tablet,features an integrated ballistic computer for targeting, and uses AI for tracking and recognition. The UGV uses three externally mounted cameras as primary targeting sensors — one with a narrow field of view and one with a wide angle, as well as a thermal imaging camera. The AI targeting system was trained on a large volume of real combat footage to help it identify troops and other targets. The AI system runs on two detection modes, one that flags any movement in the cameras' field of view, and one that's dedicated to identifying enemy soldiers. The targeting system can detect soldiers at ranges of over 2,000 feet away. The TW 12.7 has an operating range of 13.6 miles and can travel at speeds of up to about 4 mph.