Judging by the worrying Nvidia graphics card trends, GPU price increases are more than likely to continue. And you know what that means? You'll pay an arm and a leg for your next PC build. Of course, Nvidia GPUs are a safe bet due to robust features, but are they a good investment in terms of durability? How long do owners say Nvidia GPUs last?

In terms of hardware life, there's no reason to worry about your GPU, as you can easily get 10 years out of it. Judging by Reddit threads, there are too many GTX 700 series cards alive to count, and these GPUs launched in the mid-2010s. Many other users note that 10 years is a realistic expectation. One clarified that a card (especially its fans) could start wearing out at the 10-year mark, but that the part is easily replaceable.

However, if you're asking whether a GPU can last 15 years, you should also ask yourself if you'd want to keep it when it reaches this age. For example, though an owner praises the hardware lifespan of his GTX 700 series graphics card, he added that it's not viable due to the lack of driver support. Yes, these were flagships in the previous decade, but even the most powerful version has only 6GB of VRAM, meaning that it'll struggle with running most newer titles at an acceptable framerate. It's not hard to find users who agree with this sentiment, as one Redditor claims that most cards will get a bit too slow to smoothly play fresh AAA games around the five-year mark. In other words, you may be able to run them at lower settings, or have to accept subpar performance.