3 Disadvantages Of Switching To Apple's Safari

Safari is the default web browser across Apple's platform ecosystem, from iOS to visionOS. Although it used to be available on Windows for a period, it's strictly exclusive to Apple now. It's based on the company's open-source WebKit browser engine and comes with a pretty expansive feature set. It's known for its excellent power efficiency, deep integration with Apple devices, and strong privacy controls. The company has also integrated various Apple Intelligence features into Safari, including an AI extension builder. It's one of the features that makes macOS 27 Golden Gate a worthwhile update.

However, if you currently use Chrome or one of the browsers preferred by many power users, and are looking to switch to Safari, it's important to know that beyond all of its advantages, this Apple browser has several notable disadvantages. Some of these drawbacks can even impact your everyday workflow. For example, as we mentioned, it's only available on Apple devices, so if you also own non-Apple products and want seamless syncing of your browsing activities, like bookmarks, open tabs, and history, across platforms, you won't always be able to do that with Safari.