4 Internet Browsers That Power Users Swear By In 2026
Choosing a browser for many users involves jumping straight in with the operating system's default, like Microsoft Edge or Apple's Safari. Some might even venture further out and grab Google Chrome. However, a subsection of users dedicate themselves to researching and finding the best option for their needs among internet browsers, and having taken a gander at these power users' decisions and reasoning, we've assembled a list of browsers you should consider.
You won't find the defaults here, unless of course you've come over from Linux, where Firefox reigns supreme. Internet browsers are also going through a bit of a shift again, as artificial intelligence companies like OpenAI are attempting to build AI-powered web browsers. These leverage the large language model and its agentic software to automate browsing experiences. These also won't show up here, as it's been reported that they can and will "substitute" content for the LLM's own.
We will also indicate clearly if a browser is still tied to Google's Chromium engine. Various browsers, new and old, have adopted using Google's web engine to power internet browsers for compatibility. If you're considering ditching Google Chrome yourself, it's rapidly becoming a slim selection. Even Microsoft gave up trying to press forward with its own, adopting Google's for Edge.
Firefox
Regularly brought up by power users in the dedicated browser Reddit forum, Firefox is still the king of alternative choices away from Google, Microsoft, or Apple. Developed by Mozilla, Firefox was originally the browser that picked up the pieces after Netscape Navigator lost its fight against Internet Explorer. Since 2004, Firefox has often been the go-to for many power users on the web.
It's not hard to see why, either. Despite recent happenings at Mozilla, like its plunge into AI or questionable management choices, Firefox has almost always stayed true. For instance, its most recent additions included new AI-powered settings, which, unlike Google or Microsoft, can be completely turned off through a kill switch. It isn't the fastest browser out there, but it's feature-rich. Users love that it has a high level of customization, whether through extensions — with an ad block that fully works as intended — or the layout. In recent updates, Mozilla added its own VPN and split-screen view for even more productivity. As Firefox is open source, there are also forks of it, like Zen or Waterfox, that bring new browser functionality.
Mozilla's transparency and strong privacy features earned it a 4/5 review from TechRadar in 2025. It also took second on TechRadar's best browser list. Along with the power user base, the browser's simplicity and excellent foundations have elevated it above much of the competition. TechWise Insider also praised its speedy nature when browsing the web.
Tor
Tor is a dedicated browser for accessing the "deep web." While scarier than it sounds, all Tor does is allow access to the side of the web that's undocumented or indexed on search engines, like Google. Yes, it'll also allow you to access the "dark web," which is just a cool nickname given to the deep web's more notorious — and often illegal — elements, often only accessible via "Onion links."
The Tor browser attempts to make you anonymous online, at the sacrifice of speed and usability. Rather than just sending your data through a straight tunnel, it pings it over different nodes across the world to reroute traffic. Additional security can also be set up, called bridges, which can help scramble your data, again at the sacrifice of speed. As many dedicated users will tell you, even Tor isn't fully private. Connecting to the wrong node, accessing a particular site, or even keeping JavaScript on, will potentially give some clue as to who you are. Use it at your own risk, and understand that a tool is only as good as the person wielding it.
Expert reviews on the subject from PC Mag and TechRadar direct praise towards Tor's privacy tool set, as well as the browser's "simple" interface for its rich security tools. While it earned a middling overall score on PC Mag thanks to its slow nature due to the aforementioned node structure, its extensive level of security is emphasized as a positive.
Helium
A newer browser out of the bunch, Helium, has gained some popularity as a good alternative to Brave. Users have stated that Brave has become clogged with unwanted features, particularly crypto wallets and AI. However, Helium is built on top of Google's Chromium browser, but has allegedly been "de-Googled."
Helium is an extremely clean, modern browser. It adds auto-updates and can even turn websites into "apps," which will solely load up that website in its own instance. Due to its early nature — launching in 2025 — it's also currently very lightweight and flexible in terms of customization, including changing where the tabs and address bar can be moved to.
While some browsers, like Brave, will parade its baked in ad blocker, Helium comes with the big gun: uBlock Origin. This is the go-to ad blocker for Firefox, and also was for Chrome before Google updated how extensions work with the Chromium engine. You'll be able to watch YouTube uninterrupted, rather than be met with a giant block of never-ending advertisements. Early Helium adopters have increasingly praised its cleanliness in terms of user interface. Dave's Computer Tips gave it a thumbs up thanks to its speed and lightweight nature. Without a lot of the bloat, users have found that Helium is genuinely snappier than its competition.
Vivaldi
More akin to browsers like Arc, Vivaldi wants to be the one-stop shop for browsers and tools. If you're someone who works intensely via web applications and rarely leaves for dedicated software, this could be the browser for you. Unlike Helium or other non-mainstream browsers, Vivaldi is actually made by ex-Opera staff, including Opera's co-founder.
Again, built atop Google's Chromium, it's another privacy and productivity-focused browser that legitimately separates itself from the rest. Vivaldi comes with optional sign-in bonuses, like a VPN from Proton, but also has plenty of features that don't require handing over information. Note-taking, translation, and tab search all come standard, with customization options being praised by its users.
Vivaldi has been praised for its direction, with the browser's stance against generative AI earning applause. In 2024, PC World described it as an "ideal mix of power and versatility" in regards to its massive amount of customization options. Redditors have also praised it as the best option for Chromium browsers, with its functionality across mobile and all types of PCs being a huge draw. Similar to Firefox, you can also split your browsing sessions into groups, or "Workspaces." Rather than ditching everything once you're done, Vivaldi will simply move these into a new workspace so you can focus on the next task at hand. You can also "pause" a session, so that you can take a real break from the screen.