4 Internet Browsers That Power Users Swear By In 2026

Choosing a browser for many users involves jumping straight in with the operating system's default, like Microsoft Edge or Apple's Safari. Some might even venture further out and grab Google Chrome. However, a subsection of users dedicate themselves to researching and finding the best option for their needs among internet browsers, and having taken a gander at these power users' decisions and reasoning, we've assembled a list of browsers you should consider.

You won't find the defaults here, unless of course you've come over from Linux, where Firefox reigns supreme. Internet browsers are also going through a bit of a shift again, as artificial intelligence companies like OpenAI are attempting to build AI-powered web browsers. These leverage the large language model and its agentic software to automate browsing experiences. These also won't show up here, as it's been reported that they can and will "substitute" content for the LLM's own.

We will also indicate clearly if a browser is still tied to Google's Chromium engine. Various browsers, new and old, have adopted using Google's web engine to power internet browsers for compatibility. If you're considering ditching Google Chrome yourself, it's rapidly becoming a slim selection. Even Microsoft gave up trying to press forward with its own, adopting Google's for Edge.