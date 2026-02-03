Firefox Just Unveiled The Only AI Setting Every Browser Needs﻿

The current internet browser landscape offers AI-centric browsers (like Perplexity Comet and ChatGPT Atlas) as well as traditional browsers that are getting generative AI features whether you like it or not (like Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge). Firefox is also part of that second category, as Mozilla has been adding AI features to its browser. However, Mozilla is doing something different with its AI features; it's placing a universal off switch in the Firefox settings that lets you block all AI features in the browser with a single click.

The "Block AI enhancements" toggle, coming in the Firefox 148 update later this month, will do exactly what the name implies: block all AI features in Firefox. Additionally, the feature will prevent pop-ups about AI features from appearing. Mozilla said in a blog post that it received feedback from "many who want nothing to do with AI," and that's why it's implementing the universal AI toggle.

Users can also pick and choose which AI features to enable and which to block in Firefox. They'll have separate toggles for five AI-enhanced features in Mozilla, including Translations, Alt text in PDFs, AI-enhanced tab grouping, Link previews, and AI chatbot in the sidebar. The last option may be especially interesting to some users who want to use specific AI tools when browsing the web, as it will let them utilize their favorite chatbot as a companion when using Firefox. The list of supported chatbots includes ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, Copilot, and Mistral.