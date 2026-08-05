Can Android Phone Users Be A Part Of An iMessage Group Chat?
It has taken some time, but, thanks to RCS, Apple and Android devices now (mostly) play nice when it comes to modern messaging. Most iPhone users know the dreaded green bubble problem. For a while, when talking with friends and family in a group chat of iPhone users, the experience was very different. As soon as you added someone with an Android phone, many unique features were locked out or unavailable. That's because adding an Android user would downgrade the messaging to MMS, which dropped read receipts, encryption, full resolution image sends, and more. That is no longer the case.
In short, Android users have always been able to join chats with iPhone users, but as soon as they did, the chat was downgraded to MMS versus iMessage. RCS has made things much better on that front, with group chats now available and most, if not all, special features still accessible. High-resolution photos and videos, read receipts, typing indicators are all back, as long as RCS is enabled and used on the respective Android phones. Apple improved support and compatibility in iOS 17, and although it appears that edited messages still don't function normally between the two ecosystems, everything else works fine. Android users can finally edit their text messages sent to iPhones, but they show up funny after.
Of course, on iPhone, group chats including non-iMessage participants will still look like MMS or regular text chats. The biggest difference is that the functionality is now more accommodating. This is a huge step forward overall and means, for the most part, iPhone and Android users can happily communicate between devices and platforms with minimal feature changes.
What is RCS, and exactly and why is it different from MMS formats?
Simply put, the messaging formats you see described are all very different in regards to how they function, and that's why there's a huge discrepancy between platforms. SMS — the standard text messaging format — is limited to text only. MMS is when those messages add an image or attachment, but it also includes very limited features and support compared to RCS, which stands for Rich Communication Services. The latter allows for more advanced features, many of which have long been available to iMessage users, but through RCS, they're now effectively available to everyone and can be supported across ecosystems.
That answers the big question of what RCS is and how it changes green text bubble chats, mostly allowing iPhone users to have their favorite group chats going again, even with those dastardly Android users in the mix. Apple also recently began rolling out support for end-to-end encrypted messages between iPhone and Android devices, via RCS, which is fantastic news. The feature is in beta, but iPhone users running iOS 26.5 and up should see the relevant functionality — encrypted messages will show a new lock icon.
This highlights how both Apple and Google are working to improve the experience between ecosystems. The iOS 27 update even introduced some new RCS features on iPhone that will make the Android messaging experience better, too.