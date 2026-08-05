Can Android Phone Users Be A Part Of An iMessage Group Chat?

It has taken some time, but, thanks to RCS, Apple and Android devices now (mostly) play nice when it comes to modern messaging. Most iPhone users know the dreaded green bubble problem. For a while, when talking with friends and family in a group chat of iPhone users, the experience was very different. As soon as you added someone with an Android phone, many unique features were locked out or unavailable. That's because adding an Android user would downgrade the messaging to MMS, which dropped read receipts, encryption, full resolution image sends, and more. That is no longer the case.

In short, Android users have always been able to join chats with iPhone users, but as soon as they did, the chat was downgraded to MMS versus iMessage. RCS has made things much better on that front, with group chats now available and most, if not all, special features still accessible. High-resolution photos and videos, read receipts, typing indicators are all back, as long as RCS is enabled and used on the respective Android phones. Apple improved support and compatibility in iOS 17, and although it appears that edited messages still don't function normally between the two ecosystems, everything else works fine. Android users can finally edit their text messages sent to iPhones, but they show up funny after.

Of course, on iPhone, group chats including non-iMessage participants will still look like MMS or regular text chats. The biggest difference is that the functionality is now more accommodating. This is a huge step forward overall and means, for the most part, iPhone and Android users can happily communicate between devices and platforms with minimal feature changes.