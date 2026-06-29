A New iOS 27 Update Will Even Make Your Android Device Better

In addition to allowing iPhone users to reply to a single line in the chat, iOS 27 also shows emoji reactions in a way similar to iMessage. Emoji suggestions appear at the top of a reply, according to images MacRumors shared. But the change is that the reactions now display properly for Android users in the chat, instead of showing a text descriptor for the emoji action like "User X liked a message." iOS 27 beta testers have also confirmed the emoji reactions should be displayed correctly on Android.

New in iOS 27: If you react to an image sent via RCS, it will now properly display on the Android user's end instead of saying "Aaron loved an image" — Aaron (@aaronp613) June 22, 2026

That said, iPhone users can't access the new RCS features in iOS 27 unless they download the developer beta, available now, or the public beta release that is expected to roll out later. These beta versions are known to be unstable, so we don't recommend installing them. Most users will have to wait until September to use the new RCS features in iOS 27. Apple usually launches new iOS versions in mid-September, around the time the new iPhone lineup launches. While the feature is there, carriers also have to support RCS messaging for iPhone users to be able to use it, and users need to turn on RCS Messaging in the Settings app.

Android users do not have to do anything to take advantage of the improved RCS texting experience with iPhone owners. The inline replies and emoji reactions should appear in chats as soon as the iPhone user has updated their device to iOS 27 beta 2 or later. Android users won't have to worry about separate app updates.