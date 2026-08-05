The Reason Why Your Router Slows Down At Night
Ever noticed how your Wi-Fi seems to slow to a crawl in the evening? Maybe it hits when you're sitting down to enjoy your nightly Netflix binge, or just trying to catch up on your favorite content creators. No matter when it happens, though, slow internet speeds can be really annoying. And while there can certainly be other reasons your internet is running slowly, the chances are very high that slow speeds at night are caused by one primary issue: network congestion.
Congestion occurs when the network becomes overly crowded with users. In the case of your internet connection, it's usually because a ton of different people are accessing loads of data at once — whether that's downloading large files, streaming online content, or even just browsing the internet. Congestion happens because internet providers have only so much bandwidth available in a given region, and cable and DSL connections, in particular, tend to share that bandwidth with others in the area. Think of it like your internet is coming through a pipe that feeds to everyone else around you. When they all get home from work and log on around the same time, that pipe is then squeezed, and the speeds drop for everyone pulling from it — even if nothing on your end has changed.
This congested period is usually referred to as peak usage hours, and a report from the FCC a few years back found that weeknights between 7 and 11 P.M. were among the busiest for internet users, with many households online at once. So the slower speeds do make sense. However, there's also a second potential issue you should be aware of: internet throttling.
Throttling slows your internet down on purpose
Where congestion is more about how many people are using the internet, slowing it down, throttling is a deliberate action by your internet service provider (ISP) to slow down your speeds and limit how much bandwidth you're using. This is a common tactic used on limited data plans, especially mobile data plans, as it allows you to continue using data but at very reduced speeds. Because of this, you aren't completely cut off, but the connection becomes much harder to use, as it runs very slowly.
Sometimes you might experience throttling for reasons unrelated to how much data you've used. This usually occurs during periods of intense congestion, when bandwidth is already slowed to a crawl, and the ISP is struggling to keep up. While there used to be much more control over how ISPs affected your internet speeds through throttling, the net neutrality rules put into practice years ago were mostly repealed in 2025. However, this doesn't mean that your internet company is always throttling your internet during slow periods. Sometimes there may be other steps you can take to improve your Wi-Fi speeds. But understanding the difference between those steps and congestion or throttling is important to ensure you always know why your internet is performing the way it is.
How to tell what the problem is
As we mentioned before, understanding peak usage hours and how throttling works is only half the battle. While your slowdowns might happen during peak hours, if you experience periods when your internet is basically unusable, there could be another issue to worry about. You can check for throttling by determining whether you're working with a limited data plan, which usually caps how much data you can use. If you do have a cap, and you've gone over it, then your ISP may be throttling you.
A steep drop that only occurs in the evening usually points to peak-hour congestion, and you may want to try some basic troubleshooting steps or contact your ISP directly to help you figure out what the problem is. Slow internet can be really annoying, and sometimes the issues can be resolved as easily as changing some of your router's settings or even upgrading to one of the best routers on the market.