The Reason Why Your Router Slows Down At Night

Ever noticed how your Wi-Fi seems to slow to a crawl in the evening? Maybe it hits when you're sitting down to enjoy your nightly Netflix binge, or just trying to catch up on your favorite content creators. No matter when it happens, though, slow internet speeds can be really annoying. And while there can certainly be other reasons your internet is running slowly, the chances are very high that slow speeds at night are caused by one primary issue: network congestion.

Congestion occurs when the network becomes overly crowded with users. In the case of your internet connection, it's usually because a ton of different people are accessing loads of data at once — whether that's downloading large files, streaming online content, or even just browsing the internet. Congestion happens because internet providers have only so much bandwidth available in a given region, and cable and DSL connections, in particular, tend to share that bandwidth with others in the area. Think of it like your internet is coming through a pipe that feeds to everyone else around you. When they all get home from work and log on around the same time, that pipe is then squeezed, and the speeds drop for everyone pulling from it — even if nothing on your end has changed.

This congested period is usually referred to as peak usage hours, and a report from the FCC a few years back found that weeknights between 7 and 11 P.M. were among the busiest for internet users, with many households online at once. So the slower speeds do make sense. However, there's also a second potential issue you should be aware of: internet throttling.