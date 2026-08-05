The Best Places To Put Mesh Wi-Fi Nodes For Maximum Coverage

Again, one of the reasons to consider a mesh Wi-Fi system is that it can be a helpful solution if you notice dead zones when using a traditional router. However, that doesn't necessarily mean that placing mesh nodes directly within dead zones will properly address the issue. When experimenting with different spots to place the nodes, you should always remember that they still need to connect back to the main router. In a dead zone, they'll struggle to do so. Instead, test the nodes in different spots near or adjacent to a dead zone, such as a room or hallway between the dead zone and the main router's central location.

Keep in mind that there are various ways you can make small adjustments to the layout of your home itself that may support stronger Wi-Fi mesh system performance. For example, furniture can block signals. Although this would typically mean you should place a mesh node somewhere away from said furniture, in some cases, if you're dealing with a small obstruction, it might make more sense to simply move a chair or other such item to another part of the room.

Once more, experimentation is key when installing mesh Wi-Fi nodes. Keeping these tips in mind will simply help you find the right spots to place nodes more quickly. In the meantime, if you're still looking for the right mesh solution for your needs, you'll also benefit from researching the most reliable mesh Wi-Fi systems.