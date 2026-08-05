Not Google Nest, Not Netgear: This Is Amazon's Best-Selling Mesh Wi-Fi System
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People choose mesh Wi-Fi systems over single-router setups for their wide coverage, fast speeds, and reliable connections. For anyone looking for one of the best Wi-Fi mesh systems, you can't go wrong with systems from reputable brands like Netgear and Google Nest. Surprisingly, neither Google Nest nor Netgear mesh Wi-Fi systems actually rank top based on sales at Amazon. The best-selling mesh Wi-Fi system as of July 2026 is from TP-Link, specifically the company's Deco X55 AX3000 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh System.
It's a dual-band system that's pretty affordable, selling for $189.99 for a pack of three, $149.99 for two, and $79.99 for a single unit. If you have a large home, the Deco X55 is a viable option as it claims to broadcast the signal as far as 6,500 square feet. And if that house is also full of internet-connected gizmos, you should be able to connect them all, since the Deco X55 supports up to 150 devices. The mesh system can deliver speeds of up to 2,976 Mbps across the 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz bands, making it suitable even for those with multi-gigabit plans.
Three gigabit Ethernet ports are available on each unit for connecting devices like your game console or TV for low-latency needs, giving you a total of nine ports for a three-pack. You can connect the units via Ethernet thanks to Ethernet backhaul support, which can help improve performance, or if you prefer a wireless setup, you can use the Deco app to do so.
The Deco X55 AX3000 is a capable Wi-Fi router with solid reviews from users
Amazon users love the Deco X55, and it has sold over 6,000 units in July 2026 alone. Its impressive 4.4-star rating from close to 13,000 reviews indicates that for many, it has been a great buy. Users speak highly of the system's easy setup process, speedy performance, and excellent coverage. One user with a shop divided into three sections by metal divider walls says it works well, and even with double metal exterior walls, the signal from the mesh system covers the entire two-acre property without any problems.
Another reviewer praises the system for its ability to provide a fast and reliable signal to their 5,000 square-foot home full of smart devices, pointing out the Deco X55's ability to broadcast signals over a large area. Signal strength and reliability are other aspects that users love about the mesh. However, even with 76 percent of all reviewers giving it a perfect five-star rating, it hasn't been perfect for everyone. The most serious concern about the Deco X55 appears to be quality, with several users complaining about their models not working after just a few months.
Another concern isn't about the Deco X55 specifically — it's about TP-Link. The company has been under investigation by the U.S. government in the recent past and is facing a potential ban over its ties with China. The FCC has been banning foreign-made routers in the U.S., affecting companies that manufacture their devices outside its borders, including TP-Link, Google, and Netgear. Despite all of its legal troubles, TP-Link routers and mesh systems are generally considered safe to buy.
What do experts say about the Deco X55 AX3000?
TP-Link is known to make some of the best routers and Wi-Fi mesh systems. That's why it's pretty common to find their models listed among the best in roundups. But not every product from every manufacturer can be a hit; you might get a lemon if you simply buy based on the brand name. Fortunately, experts have also been impressed by this mesh system, just as users. For example, Windows Central gave the Deco X55 an average rating of above four out of five stars.
The site highlights the mesh system's fast speeds, easy setup process using the Deco app, and a generous selection of Ethernet ports as the main reasons why the Deco X55 is a great pick. The included power cables aren't long enough, per Windows Central, but that can be easily fixed with an extension cord. You'll also need to get extra Ethernet cables if you have more wired devices to connect to because this model ships with one.
Tom's Guide says the Deco X55 delivers a strong Wi-Fi signal and is easily upgradable. Furthermore, it notes the system's compact units make it easy to tuck away. Lastly, Wired has featured this mesh system in its list of the best Wi-Fi mesh routers for delivering "decent coverage and performance."