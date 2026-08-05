Not Google Nest, Not Netgear: This Is Amazon's Best-Selling Mesh Wi-Fi System

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People choose mesh Wi-Fi systems over single-router setups for their wide coverage, fast speeds, and reliable connections. For anyone looking for one of the best Wi-Fi mesh systems, you can't go wrong with systems from reputable brands like Netgear and Google Nest. Surprisingly, neither Google Nest nor Netgear mesh Wi-Fi systems actually rank top based on sales at Amazon. The best-selling mesh Wi-Fi system as of July 2026 is from TP-Link, specifically the company's Deco X55 AX3000 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh System.

It's a dual-band system that's pretty affordable, selling for $189.99 for a pack of three, $149.99 for two, and $79.99 for a single unit. If you have a large home, the Deco X55 is a viable option as it claims to broadcast the signal as far as 6,500 square feet. And if that house is also full of internet-connected gizmos, you should be able to connect them all, since the Deco X55 supports up to 150 devices. The mesh system can deliver speeds of up to 2,976 Mbps across the 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz bands, making it suitable even for those with multi-gigabit plans.

Three gigabit Ethernet ports are available on each unit for connecting devices like your game console or TV for low-latency needs, giving you a total of nine ports for a three-pack. You can connect the units via Ethernet thanks to Ethernet backhaul support, which can help improve performance, or if you prefer a wireless setup, you can use the Deco app to do so.