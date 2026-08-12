Nothing Headphone Vs. Apple AirPods Max: How Does The Budget Brand Stack Up?

Love it or hate it, Apple has a knack for releasing great products and establishing itself as the gold standard that other brands are compared to. Take the premium headphones space as an example. Apple AirPods Max has been the commercial darling since 2020, all the way until the updated version (AirPods Max 2) launched in 2026. Such is the shadow of this Apple product that the Nothing Headphone was advertised as the best AirPods Max alternative before its launch. Did it succeed, though?

Well, if you count being a cheaper over-ear headphone alternative to Apple, then yes, it certainly did. Unfortunately, the sound quality you get with Nothing Headphone (1) out of the box lags slightly behind the AirPods Max, but users note you can EQ them to sound close. A similar thing happens with active noise cancelling (ANC), which isn't as effective on the cheaper Nothing headphones.

If you can look beyond those pitfalls (and arguably, you should for the significantly lower entry point), you'll see that Nothing takes some hefty points in other departments. Both the Nothing Headphone (a) and Headphone (1) offer a longer battery life than Apple's AirPods Max. They're also lighter, and since AirPods Max 2 aren't waterproof, Nothing's IP52 dust and water resistance makes its headphones seem like viable competition for the giant that is Apple.