5 Cheaper Over-Ear Headphones You Should Try Instead Of The AirPods Max 2

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

AirPods, as a headphone family, have absolutely dominated the market for years since their release. While the AirPods Max aren't fronting an entire true wireless product line like the smaller AirPods, they do offer a compelling option for those who wanted the over-ear experience. We reviewed the AirPods Max 2 and loved the features and sound quality on offer, but there's no getting around that these headphones are quite expensive. So if you want to save a few bucks, there are alternatives out there that still offer a compelling package.

The current retail price for a pair of AirPods Max 2 is $549 directly from the Apple Store. No matter what your experience is with consumer headphones, that's objectively a high premium to pay. Now, as our review covered, you get a lot for that price, like a great build quality, excellent adaptive audio features, and the design language Apple is known for. But if you want to save some money, we'll go through a few of our favorite choices from top competitive brands like Bose and Sony, as well as some more attainable names like Soundcore and even the Apple-owned Beats.