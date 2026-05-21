5 Audio Features Every Bose Headphones User Needs To Try

When it comes to midrange and premium headphones and earbuds, one brand that stands tall amongst the competition is Bose. The "QuietComfort" sub-label has essentially become a household name that's directly tied to Bose's robust noise-canceling technology, making products like the QC Ultra Headphones and QC Ultra Earbuds a must-have for music lovers, movie fans, and even gamers.

There are plenty of advanced audio features you'll be able to find across the best headphones for audiophiles, but Bose isn't content to be just like everyone else. If you've done any research on Bose cans and buds, you may have come across a handful of terms that allude to some of Bose's in-house engineering. We also know that fielding a bunch of unexplained terminology can be exhausting, so we went ahead and put together this roundup of five audio features you'll only be able to find on Bose headphones and earbuds.