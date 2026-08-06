How To Protect Your iPhone Battery Health For Long Term Storage

If you use an iPhone, it comes with several simple settings that can make your battery last longer for everyday use. However, if you have an extra iPhone or are upgrading to a new model and want to keep your old phone in good shape, what can you do to preserve its battery health? Fortunately, Apple has clear recommendations to protect your iPhone's battery life if it's going into storage.

The company recommends that rather than fully charging your iPhone, which might be your first instinct, or discharging it to zero, charge it to around 50% before storing it. There are good reasons for doing this. Apple says if your iPhone remains in a completely charged state for a significant duration, it'll impact the phone's battery health, and it may lose some capacity. This is what you're trying to avoid. Similarly, a completely discharged iPhone risks falling in a deep discharge state, which can cause it to stop charging at all, resulting in your iPhone battery needing to be replaced.