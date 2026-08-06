How Long Do Logitech Mice Last? Here's What Users Say

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Dubbed one of the best brands by Time Magazine and having the bragging rights of a $14 billion market cap, Logitech is one of the most recognizable names in gaming. From producing some of the best gaming keyboards money can buy to putting out amazing gaming mice, if you're in search of peripherals, you'll eventually find something with the iconic logo – even if you're not a hardcore gamer. But are Logitech mice durable? After all, spending over $100 on something like the Logitech G300S is certainly not pocket change.

Well, for the Logitech G Pro (priced at $128 on Amazon), the company promises quite a lot of mileage. The main buttons are rated for 50 million clicks, and the maximum distance is cited at over 250 km (155 miles+). That's 30 miles more than the distance between Los Angeles and San Diego. Company figures are one thing, but what do the owners say?

Sadly, the average longevity is tricky to specify. Users fall into two camps: those who held on to the peripheral for years without complaint, and those whose buttons died within three years. To be precise, one Redditor complained that multiple high-end Logitech mice failed six to eight months after their warranties expired (which are generally two years). The deeper you dig, the bigger the divide. Some users swear they have never experienced a failure with Logitech, while others complain that both keyboards and mice fail after as little as eight months, which seems to be a commonly cited figure.