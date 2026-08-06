How Long Do Logitech Mice Last? Here's What Users Say
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Dubbed one of the best brands by Time Magazine and having the bragging rights of a $14 billion market cap, Logitech is one of the most recognizable names in gaming. From producing some of the best gaming keyboards money can buy to putting out amazing gaming mice, if you're in search of peripherals, you'll eventually find something with the iconic logo – even if you're not a hardcore gamer. But are Logitech mice durable? After all, spending over $100 on something like the Logitech G300S is certainly not pocket change.
Well, for the Logitech G Pro (priced at $128 on Amazon), the company promises quite a lot of mileage. The main buttons are rated for 50 million clicks, and the maximum distance is cited at over 250 km (155 miles+). That's 30 miles more than the distance between Los Angeles and San Diego. Company figures are one thing, but what do the owners say?
Sadly, the average longevity is tricky to specify. Users fall into two camps: those who held on to the peripheral for years without complaint, and those whose buttons died within three years. To be precise, one Redditor complained that multiple high-end Logitech mice failed six to eight months after their warranties expired (which are generally two years). The deeper you dig, the bigger the divide. Some users swear they have never experienced a failure with Logitech, while others complain that both keyboards and mice fail after as little as eight months, which seems to be a commonly cited figure.
What do users complain about Logitech?
Saying "it depends" when being questioned about a product's durability is a cop-out, but sometimes it's true. Though it's impossible to confirm, as there's no information about Logitech's quality control practices, some Redditors believe the quality has been going down for a while, with an entire thread about the exact topic. Some go so far as to say that Logitech thrives on marketing that uses eSports players, but its overall quality doesn't match the price. Some knock Logitech compared to other brands like Razer. The problem may not be limited to just one company (Razer has its fair share of haters, too). Users and manufacturers disagree on how long wireless keyboards last because the longevity is measured in keystrokes, same as with mice.
What goes first on a mouse? According to owners, the buttons often develop issues like random double-clicks. Others complain about the sensor dying, and a few have piped up about the mouse wheel issues. Still, these failures seem to be a minority, with most users sharing grievances about the issue with either of the two main buttons.
Fortunately, if you develop the problem, you may be able to fix it yourself. Many owners swear that violently shaking the mouse can reset its components. It's also worth spraying compressed air under the button to clear out any debris. If that doesn't help, you may be able to solder in new switches, but that's not really in the bag of tricks for most gamers, and many just throw out the mouse – can you blame them?