Users And Manufacturers Disagree On How Long Wireless Keyboards Should Last - Here's Why

It's always a good idea to identify how long products last, and that's especially important for electronics such as keyboards. You're hammering away at those keys daily, sometimes for hours at a time, and even with premium components, they're going to wear down. On average, under normal wear-and-tear conditions, you can expect a new wireless keyboard to last anywhere from two to 15 years.

Of course, the answer is going to be different depending on who you ask, with a discrepancy between what manufacturers say and real-world users say. The lifespan also depends on the type of keyboard, as wireless options come in both standard and mechanical formats, just like wired models. Yes, there is a huge difference between mechanical versus membrane keyboards. Membrane-style keyboards, without switches, tend to last two to four years with low repairability options. Mechanical keyboards, on the other hand, last upwards of five to 15 years, and the keys and switches can usually be swapped out, meaning with good care and proper parts replacements, they might even last much longer.

Overall, it's difficult to nail down a definitive average lifespan for everyone's keyboard because of how they're measured — in keystrokes. What you need to know before buying a mechanical keyboard, wireless or otherwise, is that the switch type matters more than the brand, along with the overall build quality of the board and the individual keys.