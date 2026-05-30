8 Things You Need To Know Before Buying A Mechanical Keyboard

It's a little ironic, but when it comes to keyboards, we seem to have come full circle. People were all too happy to move on from clunky mechanical keyboards like the IBM Model M for cheaper, lighter, and quieter membrane keyboards. Now we think of that old Model M as an iconic '80s gadget, and people are even looking for original '80s models to use them with modern computers.

Mechanical keyboards are now considered the premium option among those in the know, and there are many reasons why enthusiasts choose mechanical keyboards. That includes how durable and repairable they are, but it's mainly about the typing experience and high level of customizability. However, it's exactly that level of flexibility and the many different elements and variations of mechanical keyboard technology that make it so daunting to dip your toes in this world.

For some people, mechanical keyboards themselves are an entire hobby, rather than just being a tool to accomplish something else. If you're just looking to upgrade your typing experience, though, you need to find a sane middle ground, but there's a lot of noise out there. So let's bottom-line it and go over the list of things you need to consider before you buy your first mechanical keyboard, or you might end up seeking a second, third, fourth, or fifth until you find one that works for you.