4 Things You Should Do First On Your Steam Deck OLED

Whether you're eating the price increase or fishing one out of Facebook Marketplace, the Steam Deck OLED isn't something you have to tinker with too much when you boot it. If you're just here to play some games, be sure to check that they work over on ProtonDB. As we've discussed before with the Steam Machine and Steam Deck, Valve's verified rating system is generally considered poor. Outside of that, there are only a few tips to take on board once you've gotten around the system.

As the AI data center tech price crisis continues to ruin everyone's fun, we can't even really recommend picking up a microSD card or upgrading the lower-end 512GB storage. Prices have shot up massively, putting already expensive recommendations at around the $80 to $100 mark, or nearly $250 or above in some cases. At these prices, and what you probably paid for the Steam Deck OLED, you'd be having to sift through the Steam store's free-to-play section if you picked one up.

Instead, here are some non-costly things to do when you first get your Steam Deck OLED, or a Steam Deck LCD, as it's the same system, just with an LCD screen.