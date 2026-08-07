The New Trend In Gaming Mice Is Hot-Swappable Battery Packs - But Are They Worth It?

Smartphones used to have batteries that were both removable and rechargeable, but nowadays, almost all rechargeables are secured within a device. However, gamers are now rediscovering swappable, rechargeable batteries via gaming mice. Lately, several companies have started selling — or announced they will sell — mice that use a hot-swappable battery system.

So, what defines a "hot-swappable" battery? Unlike standard rechargeable batteries, which are secured safely within a device, these batteries magnetize to the bottom of the mouse, so when the battery runs low (or dies if you're not paying attention), you can quickly snap it off and replace it with a fresh one. Plus, instead of recharging the battery via a USB cable, the dongle that plugs into your computer and communicates with the mouse serves double duty as a charging station. Depending on your hand dexterity, you can change out batteries in the time it takes to respawn after dying in a "Call of Duty" match.

If you have ever used a wireless mouse, you probably know that they take a few seconds to reconnect after losing power. Even the Logitech MX Master 4 exhibits this issue because that's just how wireless connectivity works. Yet companies such as Glorious claim their mice don't lose connection while swapping batteries. This is all thanks to a third battery: the Guardian Battery. Unlike the other two, this power pack is built into the device and takes over when hot-swappable battery is removed. That way, your mouse has a continuous source of power, so it no longer disconnects. Between the two removable batteries and the Guardian Battery, these peripherals can never run out of juice.