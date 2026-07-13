Why Did Smartphone Makers Stop Making Removable Batteries?

After a long day of using your smartphone, you'll probably need to recharge the device. You can always use an external battery or a wireless power bank to charge your iPhone or Android. But if you aren't at home, that's your only option, because public USB charging ports are too risky. You can't swap out the lithium-ion battery like a gadget that runs on AA batteries. Well, you could do that once, but it was sacrificed for other features.

For the most part, smartphone manufacturers got rid of removable batteries because implementation was just too expensive. Customers wanted thin phones made from high-quality materials, replete with features. But it was impossible to fulfill all those desires, keep the battery removable, and sell phones at a (relatively) affordable price. Once companies started sealing batteries in the phones, they were able to use more durable materials and add features such as high-def cameras and wireless charging. We don't need phone cases anymore because of all the security elements designers installed thanks to sealed-in batteries.

The advantages of non-removable batteries go beyond mere features. If your phone is ever stolen, you have plenty of methods to track your property, all thanks to the secured power source. In the past, thieves could remove the battery and leave you effectively blind as to its whereabouts, but since that's no longer possible, they have fewer ways of deactivating tracking capabilities. Oh, and we can't forget that since phones are no longer built with the gaps and hinges once used to access removable batteries, they're more waterproof than ever. Water can't damage the internal circuitry if it can't seep in through cracks.