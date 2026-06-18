Why Do Some Gadgets Still Run On AA Batteries?

We are deep into the 2020s, and yet, it's still very common to find toys, remotes, and smart home devices that run on AA batteries. Unless you grew up with those legendary gadgets born in the '90s, many of which were battery-operated, you probably never developed the habit of keeping extra batteries on hand in your house. In a time when everyone expects to plug in their gadgets for charging, why do so many of them still run on disposable AA batteries?

The main answer is longevity. It may be annoying when you have to swap out the batteries in your wireless computer mouse once per year, but it's even more annoying if you have to make sure to plug it in to charge after a single day of use. A smart lock running on AA batteries may run for up to 12 months before a replacement is needed, whereas the same lock using a rechargeable battery pack may only function for 3 months per charge.

There's also the question of whether USB rechargeable batteries are worth it in terms of cost value. For manufacturers, the answer is often no. Rechargeable lithium-ion batteries are expensive to produce and ship, and the devices using them must also include extra circuitry for transmitting a charge. Consumers can agree that not every gadget justifies the additional cost that it adds to the final price tag.