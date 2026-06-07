Are USB Rechargeable Batteries Actually Worth It?

In 2026, traditional, non-rechargeable batteries seem hopelessly outdated — and awful for the environment. That said, rechargeable batteries can be cumbersome, and there are some devices you should never put them in. What's more, they require a dedicated charger, spare cells, and a bit of forethought to ensure you don't get stuck without a replacement battery when you've inevitably got to cycle some expended ones out. USB rechargeable batteries simplify the equation by putting the charging port directly on the battery itself.

All you need is a cable — likely the same one you use to charge your phone, headphones, or other devices — and you can quickly top off your batteries. There are even a number of adapters and splitters that let you recharge multiple batteries from a single USB port. That said, whether or not they're worth it depends on what you expect. For most, USB rechargeable batteries are best viewed as a convenience product that's also more sustainable over time (like this inexpensive Amazon battery replacement), not as a universal upgrade for every battery-powered device.