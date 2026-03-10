5 Devices You Should Never Put Rechargeable Batteries In

Rechargeable batteries are becoming increasingly popular, and for the right reasons. They are more powerful, economical in the long run, and easier on the environment. However, there are household devices that still need those good old disposable batteries. Using rechargeable batteries with these isn't just counterproductive but may also affect the device's functionality and lifespan. There are two main reasons for that. First, and most important, rechargeable batteries have a higher self-discharge rate. This means, even when not in use, the battery will steadily discharge and run out of power sooner than single-use batteries.

The discharge rate largely depends on the chemical composition inside the battery. For instance, NiMH (Nickel-Metal-Hydride) rechargeable batteries have a higher self-discharge rate than NiCD (Nickel-Cadmium) counterparts. Second, commonly available rechargeable batteries have a lower voltage rating of 1.2V compared to single-use alkaline batteries that can deliver 1.5V. So, many devices that require a 1.5V supply may either malfunction or fail to work with rechargeable batteries. Now that you know the common limitations of rechargeable batteries, it's time to find out devices for which they are generally not a good fit.