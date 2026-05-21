11 Mistakes That Are Ruining The Lithium Batteries In Your Devices

Lithium-ion batteries are very temperature sensitive. They don't do well in either extreme cold or heat. So, it goes without saying that you shouldn't leave your phones in direct sunlight, since this will cause the battery to heat up and accelerate its degradation. People tend to make this mistake when they charge their phones in their cars, not realizing that excessive heat can reduce their phone's battery capacity over time. Another subtle way that people make this mistake is when they place their phone on a soft surface — or, worse, under one like a pillow — while leaving it on charge. Given how laptops heat up exponentially on beds and couches with no hard surface beneath to dissipate heat, it's easy to see why phones will also face this problem, to the point where they might start exhibiting warning signs that the lithium-ion battery could catch fire!

This issue isn't restricted to your phone. Electric vehicles are also notorious for experiencing battery degradation when the car is left in the heat for too long. Cells can be damaged as a result of prolonged overheating, reducing your battery's lifespan by up to 15%. For what it's worth, most EVs have thermal management solutions set in place to prevent any excessive damage from prolonged exposure to heat — after all, the lithium batteries in EVs heat up when in use, as is — but that doesn't mean you should leave your car parked in the sun for days. A cool, well-covered garage is typically the best solution to guarantee a long, healthy lifespan for your EV's battery.