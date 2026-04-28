Not Samsung, Not Google: The Android Phone With The Best Battery Life In 2026
Battery life is one of the biggest considerations for many consumers when picking up a new Android smartphone. A longer battery life means you are less likely to spend time charging your phone in the middle of the day, despite heavy usage. Although the battery situation has improved somewhat in recent years — largely because smartphones are packing bigger batteries and have better software optimization — some Android smartphone brands continue to outperform the others on the battery front. Extensive testing by CNET has shown that Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus particularly shines in terms of battery life and easily pips the likes of Google or Samsung, two of the most popular smartphone makers.
According to CNET, the company's OnePlus 15 is the Android phone with the best battery life to buy at the time of writing. However, it's not the only OnePlus phone to find a place among the top phones with the best battery life. The company's OnePlus 13R and the OnePlus 15R also deliver excellent battery life and are only topped by the Poco F7 Pro besides the OnePlus 15. Here's why the OnePlus 15 and the other OnePlus phones have such good battery life, and which factors impact a phone's battery performance.
The OnePlus 15 packs a massive battery
One of the reasons why the OnePlus 15 has a long battery life is the sheer size of its battery. It packs a massive 7,300mAh cell, which allows the phone to last a long time. Even in our OnePlus 15 review, we noted that the phone easily lasted two days, and you'll never really have to worry about it running out in a single day. Other experts have similar opinions about the phone's battery, and it's often recommended among phones with the best battery life. The OnePlus 15 also topped similar testing done by Phone Arena, Tom's Guide, and ZDNet, and came out second in a battery drain test conducted by YouTube creator Mrwhosetheboss. The only phone to top the OnePlus in Mrwhosetheboss's testing was the Find X9 Pro from its sister brand Oppo, which has an even bigger 7,500mAh battery.
If you're wondering how OnePlus is able to stuff such a large battery in the OnePlus 15, the answer is silicon-carbon (Si-C) technology. Unlike traditional Lithium-ion (Li-ion) batteries, Si-C batteries have a higher energy density. As a result, they can pack more power in the same footprint as a phone with a Li-ion battery. The OnePlus 15R and the OnePlus 13R, which use the same battery tech, also have 7,400mAh and 6,000mAh batteries, respectively. Even the Poco F7 Pro, which delivered better battery life than the OnePlus 15R and 13R in CNET's testing, but is not officially sold in North America, also employs a 5,600mAh Si-C battery.
As per CNET's testing, the only Android phones with similarly impressive battery life that have standard Li-ion batteries are the Motorola Edge (2025) and Motorola Moto G Stylus (2025) with 5,200mAh and 5,000mAh batteries, respectively.
Which factors govern a phone's battery performance
While at first glance, it's not very surprising that a phone featuring a 7,300mAh battery has stellar battery life, there are several factors that can impact your phone's endurance. The phone's display resolution, screen brightness, processor efficiency, and OS-level optimizations are some of the biggest things to impact a phone's battery performance. Higher display resolution tends to eat into a phone's battery life, and so does the display brightness; that's why some phones with a high-res display often have built-in lower-resolution modes to use when you don't really need the best resolution. Your phone's software will also warn you when you try to keep the display brightness at its peak, that this will eat into your battery life.
Processor efficiency and OS-level optimizations are solely in the hands of the chip maker and the phone brand, and it's why CNET's testing, which also measured battery life of various iPhone models, had the iPhone 17 Pro Max as the best battery performer among all phones and the iPhone 17 at second place, tying with the OnePlus 15, despite their not-so-big batteries. This is because both Apple's chips and iOS are very efficient. Even a not-so-efficient processor that doesn't draw too much power because it's not very powerful can help a phone offer good battery life. The same has happened with the Moto G Stylus (2025) in CNET's testing. It uses a mid-range Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chip, compared with the OnePlus 15's flagship-grade Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip. So while a bigger battery does help, it doesn't always guarantee the best battery life.