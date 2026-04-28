Not Samsung, Not Google: The Android Phone With The Best Battery Life In 2026

One of the reasons why the OnePlus 15 has a long battery life is the sheer size of its battery. It packs a massive 7,300mAh cell, which allows the phone to last a long time. Even in our OnePlus 15 review, we noted that the phone easily lasted two days, and you'll never really have to worry about it running out in a single day. Other experts have similar opinions about the phone's battery, and it's often recommended among phones with the best battery life. The OnePlus 15 also topped similar testing done by Phone Arena, Tom's Guide, and ZDNet, and came out second in a battery drain test conducted by YouTube creator Mrwhosetheboss. The only phone to top the OnePlus in Mrwhosetheboss's testing was the Find X9 Pro from its sister brand Oppo, which has an even bigger 7,500mAh battery.

If you're wondering how OnePlus is able to stuff such a large battery in the OnePlus 15, the answer is silicon-carbon (Si-C) technology. Unlike traditional Lithium-ion (Li-ion) batteries, Si-C batteries have a higher energy density. As a result, they can pack more power in the same footprint as a phone with a Li-ion battery. The OnePlus 15R and the OnePlus 13R, which use the same battery tech, also have 7,400mAh and 6,000mAh batteries, respectively. Even the Poco F7 Pro, which delivered better battery life than the OnePlus 15R and 13R in CNET's testing, but is not officially sold in North America, also employs a 5,600mAh Si-C battery.

As per CNET's testing, the only Android phones with similarly impressive battery life that have standard Li-ion batteries are the Motorola Edge (2025) and Motorola Moto G Stylus (2025) with 5,200mAh and 5,000mAh batteries, respectively.