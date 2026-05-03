Is It Safe To Charge Your iPad Overnight?

In a support article, Apple explains that for most customers, an iPad battery should last for the whole day. Charging it overnight (and every night) is not an issue, even if you still have some power left at the end of the day. Not only does your iPad stop charging after it's fully charged, but it slowly receives less power as it gets closer to 100%. Still, Apple says that whenever possible, you should unplug your iPad after it finishes charging.

The tech giant explains that the temperature is one of the main issues of battery degradation. The iPad is designed to perform well in ambient temperatures around 62 degrees Fahrenheit to 72 degrees Fahrenheit. Apple warns that you should avoid using your tablet in ambient temperatures higher than 95 degrees Fahrenheit, as this can reduce battery lifespan. Your iPad intelligently stops charging when it reaches 80% if the battery temperature is higher than it usually is.

One thing that you might think can drain battery life is leaving Wi-Fi and Bluetooth on. However, Apple clarifies that these technologies are designed to barely draw power from the battery. In fact, the company encourages you to keep Wi-Fi and Bluetooth turned on so they experience their iPad to the fullest. That said, as long as you have an ideal temperature, you don't need to worry about your iPad's battery degrading faster.