macOS 26.4 Is Coming Soon With 4 New Features

macOS 26.4 is the upcoming software update for devices running macOS Tahoe. It will soon roll out to all Apple Silicon Macs and a few remaining Intel computers, as Apple prepares to phase out the Intel options later this year once it releases macOS 27 to all users. While we wait for the upcoming features and changes with Apple's next major software release, we already have a solid idea of what to expect from a closer update, macOS 26.4, which includes new emojis, improved battery settings, and more.

However, more than talking about features that are coming with macOS 26.4, it's important to address those that are not. Some of the most important functions of iOS 26.4 are simply not available in the latest beta of macOS. For example, redesigned playlists and albums (some of the new iOS 26.4 features coming to Apple Music) aren't included in this macOS release, nor is the "Upcoming Concerts" tab. Apple Podcasts also isn't adding the new video experience seen on iOS, which enables HTTP Live Streaming (HLS) technology for high-quality video streaming. While these features could come in a future software update, as it stands, they represent a growing gap between Apple's platforms.