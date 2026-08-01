5 Movies To Watch After Spider-Man: Brand New Day

We're not putting "Thunderbolts*" on the watchlist just because of the cameo appearance from Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh). Okay, well, maybe we are a bit, but that doesn't mean the recent movie about Marvel's latest team of misfits wouldn't make a great double-bill if you want more time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. After stealing the few minutes she has in "Brand New Day," it'd be criminal not to go back and watch Pugh's first Marvel movie chapter where she is center stage. After her introduction in "Black Widow" and being a welcome side character in "Hawkeye," Yelena steps up as the bruised and beaten heart of the Thunderbolts, even when there's another one just like her that could engulf reality as we know it (no offense, Bob).

It's here that Marvel fans have understandably drawn comparisons between the two movies, given that they have pretty much the same final acts. Just like "Thunderbolts*," "Brand New Day" depends on a high-powered threat to face down their trauma and avoid a complete cataclysmic breakdown, all with the help of a new ally. Is it slightly lazy, and is it something that Marvel Studios perhaps should've reviewed to ensure they're not repeating themselves? Maybe. But ultimately, both movies do an exceptional job in proving that no matter what happens, nothing can beat the power of friendship, right kids?

Also, you know what? Fine. Florence Pugh really is that good that watching both seems perfectly reasonable. It'll also tide us over before she returns in "Avengers: Doomsday."