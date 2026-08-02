5 Sci-Fi Gadgets We Wish Really Existed

Greetings, dear BGR reader. Do we have an offer for you today? Ever enjoyed a sci-fi story and dreamt that some of the tech that appeared in the middle of it was a real thing? How much would you pay for a real-life phaser from "Star Trek"? What about the portal gun cost you from "Rick and Morty"? Well, unfortunately, due to humanity slacking off and being too busy with things like artificial intelligence and making really thin phones (yeah, we said it), the future of mankind has gone in another direction. Not today, though.

Nope, today you're in luck, because on a one-time-only, extra special, BGR has an offer for the ages; we've got a batch of good gear together from some of the best science fiction stories ever, and they're all available for absolutely nothing. That's right! Through wild technological means, we've managed to obtain a fantastic collection of gadgets from various corners of sci-fi history. Some of them come from staples of sci-fi that changed pop culture forever, and others are overlooked items that don't get enough praise for the potential they could have if you messed around with them enough.

We need to make it abundantly clear, though, that once they're in your possession, we take zero accountability for whatever happens after that. So what are you waiting for? Go nuts, have fun, and please keep it out of reach of children or people who abuse power to catastrophic lengths. Enjoy!