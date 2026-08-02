Star Trek's 5 Most Iconic Sci-Fi Gadgets, Ranked

"Star Trek" is one of the most iconic science fiction brands ever. Its impact on modern culture and its role in redefining science fiction tropes can't be overstated. Many scientists, engineers, and others have stated that they entered their respective fields because of the series. And many of those people influenced by the show have been working to create the gadgets presented across its many iterations.

We've seen strides in the show's technology in the real world, like the transporter. Scientists recently demonstrated quantum teleportation, sending a quantum state of light over 18 miles across the internet. And while this technology isn't going to break you down and email you to your friends across the country, it's something that until recently was never thought possible.

There are many iconic gadgets from the world of "Star Trek" that no longer feel out of reach. They don't feel like technology from the far future, but rather, technology of tomorrow. The following are just a few of the most iconic handheld gadgets featured in the world of "Star Trek," ranked in their importance to the series and how close we might be to getting them in real life.