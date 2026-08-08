How To Get The Best Audio Out Of Your Bose Speakers

As an answer to Sonos' long-running lineup of wireless smart speakers, Bose has introduced the Lifestyle Collection. It's a set of three unique speakers; including the Lifestyle Ultra Speaker, the Lifestyle Ultra Soundbar, and the Lifestyle Ultra Soundbar. They're designed to adapt to your own personal needs and come with the same focus on audio quality as Bose's popular headphones. Better yet, they can be configured as a full home theater setup, broken apart for multiroom audio, or expanded on to fill your entire home with sound.

After you decide on the right combination from the Lifestyle Collection for your needs, it's important to set these speakers up for success. They sound great out of the box, of course, but there's a number of things you can do to get the best audio out of your Bose speakers. From fine tuning them in the Bose app, to ensuring they are placed properly in your space, here's a few tips on how to maximize your Bose listening experience.