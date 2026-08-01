3 Of The Worst Places To Put A Subwoofer In Your Home

The modern subwoofer is one of the most essential pieces of any home theater system. Whether you've got a soundbar and subwoofer combo, or a full-fledged setup with dedicated speakers connected to an AV receiver, a subwoofer produces vital bass notes that balance out your favorite music, movies, or TV shows.

As important as a quality subwoofer is, though, finding the right place in your home to put a subwoofer can make or break the bass it delivers. Subwoofers of all shapes and sizes depend heavily on the acoustics of the environment they are in to do their job. It's so crucial that many subwoofer owners resort to the classic "sub crawl," which literally means placing a subwoofer where you normally sit and crawling around your room to find the spot where the subwoofer sounds the best.

You may not need to take such a drastic measure for your space, but you should know the typical traps to avoid. With that in mind, here's three of the worst places to place a subwoofer in your home; from the center of a room, to a space with concrete walls or floors, or worse, inside a cabinet.