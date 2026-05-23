How Far Your Speakers Should Be From The Wall For The Best Sound

The right set of speakers can make a major difference in your experience listening to music, watching movies, gaming, and more. However, choosing quality speakers isn't necessarily enough to optimize your home audio setup. Along with familiarizing yourself with the various settings you can tweak to get the most out of your audiophile gear, you should also consider how speaker placement can influence sound quality. Specifically, be aware that placing your speakers too close to the nearest wall can prevent you from leveraging them to their full potential.

If your speakers are too close to a wall or other such barrier, this can result in Speaker Boundary Interference Response (SBIR), also sometimes referred to simply as boundary interference. This effect is a result of the way bass sound waves travel. Because bass sound waves travel in various directions when a speaker emits sound, they can essentially be reflected off a wall. This can lead to bass inconsistencies that will prevent your speakers from fully delivering on their promise.

SBIR occurs when the sound waves from a speaker (again, usually bass sound waves) strike a listener, but are immediately followed by sound waves reflected off a nearby wall. Sometimes, this can result in a bass boost. Although a bass boost might sound like a desirable effect, it tends to be inconsistent. Such an uneven boost can negatively affect your listening experience.