Change These 4 Settings To Instantly Upgrade Your Home Theater Audio

It's easy to get scooped up in the excitement and chaos that is buying a new TV. There's a lot to think about, and maybe it's been a minute since you last added a big-ticket consumer tech purchase to your home. Our best advice: Don't skimp out on audio. The best modern smart TVs can look remarkable even at the entry-level tier, but sound quality tends to struggle across the board.

If you've already invested in a home theater system or a soundbar to replace your TV's audio, don't kick your feet up just yet; there's a whole bunch of customization and optimization to get to. Out of the box, most audio products will bring better sound to the table than any set of TV speakers, but there are a few features and settings that can make your home theater sound even better. Whether you're looking to get the best sound quality possible or you simply want to know as much as you can about your cinematic equipment, here are four ways to instantly upgrade your home theater audio.