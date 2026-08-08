What Does Battery Health Assistance Actually Do On A Google Pixel Phone?

Google specifies that Battery Health Assistance begins capping your battery's voltage at around 200 charge cycles, with the maximum limitation coming into effect at 1,000 charge cycles. A charge cycle is defined as when your phone is charged for 100% of the battery's capacity — if you charge your Pixel up by 25% now and then again by 75% later on, that would count as one full charge cycle.

You can see how many charge cycles your Pixel has run through by heading into the system settings, scrolling down to "About phone," and then tapping on "Battery information." You'll also see the battery's manufacture date and date of first use. The cycle count includes any charging performed while the device was at the factory being tested.

Most electronics manufacturers recommend replacing lithium-ion batteries (which can be easy to do yourself if you're handy enough) when charge capacity declines to 80% of the battery's original level. You can check your battery's current level in the system settings by navigating to Battery, then "Battery health." Google says if you own any of its phones, from the Pixel 3 to the Pixel 8 series, the Pixel 3a to the Pixel 7a, and the original Pixel Fold, you should expect 800 cycles before it reaches that threshold. Every phone from the Pixel 8a onwards is rated to hit the 80% mark at 1,000 cycles.