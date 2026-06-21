Google Pixel's Hidden Smart Feature Can Save Your Battery Life

Balancing regular use with battery drain on a smartphone can be challenging, especially if you have a mountain of apps installed. That's why manufacturers offer settings and built-in features that give you more control over your phone's battery without being too cumbersome. Google has had an adaptive battery feature in every Google Pixel since Android 9. The best part is that you don't need to enable it (unless you turned it off in your settings) or manually make any changes for it to work optimally; it's already built into your Pixel phone.

It's a smart feature that analyzes your overall app usage patterns with an on-device machine learning model and makes the necessary adjustments to save power. While the feature focuses on your most-used apps to apply the best settings, you can also set it manually through individual app settings, meaning you can technically make tweaks if you find the adaptive battery feature isn't working the way you want.

For example, if you're someone who prefers having Spotify open during a commute and finds that the app is responding too slowly when you open it (because background activity and performance are limited), you can open the app settings for Spotify, select App battery usage, then tap Allow background usage, and choose Unrestricted to remove the adaptive battery settings being applied to your app. That way, you will still have the app function normally, regardless of your usage patterns — be aware that this will drain your battery more, since most apps use the optimized option to match your usage, so they aren't always active.