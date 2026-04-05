Your Smartphone Uses AI Way More Than You Think - Here's How

With the word "AI" being thrown around virtually everywhere, you might feel optimistic or pessimistic, depending on where you lie on the spectrum. However, AI as a field has been around much longer and has been used in various technologies (like your phone) long before the emergence of chatbots and generative AI tools. While most people associate artificial intelligence with generative tools, the AI you might often ignore is what your smartphone depends on to function. For instance, the adaptive battery setting, present as a way to extend your phone's battery, uses AI too, without you probably noticing it.

According to Samsung, "90% of Americans use AI on their phone — but only 38% realize they do," based on a Talker Research survey of 2,000 respondents. That's because your smartphone uses AI for many of its critical functions. That said, the numbers from the survey might be true, but they still don't necessarily encapsulate the whole picture of the recent AI push. The AI in many of the examples given by Samsung, such as weather alerts, call screening, and auto brightness, works in the background and is different from generative AI.