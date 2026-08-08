How Long Do Owners Say The Nvidia Shield Lasts?

There are countless ways to stream your favorite shows, movies, and games. Devices such as smart TVs, game consoles, and cloud streaming, allow you to keep up with a new TV series, watch a movie, or play the latest video game. However, there may be a streaming device better than Apple TV and Fire TV Stick from a company known for creating GPUs.

Nvidia may be renowned for its work in creating chips for gaming computers, but it also makes a streaming device. Known as the Nvidia Shield, it works similarly to any other platform, allowing you to stream entertainment directly to the screen it's connected to. Through Nvidia's AI-enhanced technology, it's capable of upscaling HD video to 4K quality, providing cleaner and sharper visuals for streaming. Nvidia Shield debuted in 2015, and Reddit owners who have it say it's still going strong for them after ten years. It's a versatile system, no matter if you're wanting to stream video or play games.

Another Reddit thread says a user is delightfully shocked that the Nvidia Shield manages to keep up after so many years. Comments point to the hardware being a big reason why it's lasted so long and continues to do so. That hardware is the TegraX1+ processor, which the thread says was used in the 2015 model. It's still the same chip that's featured in modern Nvidia Shields.