How Long Do Owners Say The Nvidia Shield Lasts?
There are countless ways to stream your favorite shows, movies, and games. Devices such as smart TVs, game consoles, and cloud streaming, allow you to keep up with a new TV series, watch a movie, or play the latest video game. However, there may be a streaming device better than Apple TV and Fire TV Stick from a company known for creating GPUs.
Nvidia may be renowned for its work in creating chips for gaming computers, but it also makes a streaming device. Known as the Nvidia Shield, it works similarly to any other platform, allowing you to stream entertainment directly to the screen it's connected to. Through Nvidia's AI-enhanced technology, it's capable of upscaling HD video to 4K quality, providing cleaner and sharper visuals for streaming. Nvidia Shield debuted in 2015, and Reddit owners who have it say it's still going strong for them after ten years. It's a versatile system, no matter if you're wanting to stream video or play games.
Another Reddit thread says a user is delightfully shocked that the Nvidia Shield manages to keep up after so many years. Comments point to the hardware being a big reason why it's lasted so long and continues to do so. That hardware is the TegraX1+ processor, which the thread says was used in the 2015 model. It's still the same chip that's featured in modern Nvidia Shields.
Common Nvidia Shield problems
The Nvidia Shield receives high marks and ratings on Amazon. The NVIDIA Shield TV Pro on Amazon has more than 13,500 reviews, with 77% of those sporting a five-star rating. Users really enjoy how powerful and quick it is, and how stunning it makes movies, TV shows, and games look, however, they did have a few issues.
There are two things that users tend to agree on being concerning when it comes to the Nvidia Shield and its Pro model. A Reddit thread considers Nvidia Shield to be quite pricey, at least when compared to other streaming devices. The Nvidia Shield TV is around $149.99 while the Pro is $199.99. The Roku Streaming Stick Plus costs around $40, but only features streaming apps. Nvidia features Dolby Vision ATMOS and the ability to stream games, movies, and shows. The second is the fact that Nvidia might have quietly killed the Shield, but that's still unclear.
The issues may not be all that problematic, as the majority of owners really can't seem to find any major downsides with the Nvidia Shield, especially given its longevity, which can make the price seem well worth it. Nvidia hasn't offered any updates about possibly sunsetting the Shield. The official website lists the Pro version as available, but the standard model is only listed through third-party sellers.
Is the Nvidia Shield worth it?
Combing through Reddit threads and Amazon reviews for both the Nvidia Shield TV and Shield TV Pro, you'll find people absolutely adore it. Reddit is flooded with comments from users saying it's the best streaming device they've ever owned. One user even said if their Nvidia Shield were to die, they would go out and buy a replacement, as they believe that it's something they can't do without.
One commenter even said they have three Shields, and if one were to fail, they would replace it with a Shield Pro. One of the main reasons owners say the Nvidia Shield is worth getting is due to its technology and hardware. That combination of TegraX1+ and 256-core GPU makes it a quick device capable of streaming entertainment and even video games like "Alan Wake 2" through GeForce Now. If you enjoy gaming, the Nvidia Shield puts up a fight against home consoles
The Nvidia Shield allows users to easily stream content through its simple sleek device. With users saying it's lasted ten years, it seems to be built for extended use through powerful hardware, giving you a large amount of time to stream as much as you want. If Nvidia decides to stop making the Shield, you may want to get one before it's gone.