Nvidia Shield Vs. Home Consoles: Which Is Better For Gaming In 2026?

If you're shopping around for streaming devices, you might consider something like an Apple TV or Fire TV Stick. However, if you want the best experience, Consumer Reports recommends the Nvidia Shield TV Pro. This device includes all the usual streaming apps, including Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, as well as one special app you can't find in any other streaming device: GeForce Now.

GeForce Now is a cloud gaming service that lets you stream an ever-growing list of games onto compatible devices, including PC, tablets, and the Nvidia Shield. You can sync up your Nvidia account with libraries on digital distribution platforms such as Steam, Epic Games, Ubisoft, GOG, and Xbox (no PlayStation yet), and you can stream these games onto a compatible device. A base GeForce Now account is free, so you only need to own a game to play it — preferably through Steam. However, paid subscription tiers carry various advantages, such as skipping waiting queues to play a game, higher resolutions and framerates, and a larger library of titles.

I was recently gifted an Nvidia Shield with an Ultimate tier subscription — the most expensive one with the most perks — for the purpose of testing out GeForce Now and comparing it to rival consoles. How does it stack up to playing games on the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5? Is the Nvidia Shield a powerful (and cheaper) alternative to the Steam Machine? Read on to find out.