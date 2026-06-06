The Pros And Cons Of Using Ethernet Cables For Your Home Internet

In the past few decades, Wi-Fi has become the mainstream medium for internet connectivity. From laptops and smartphones to home devices and smart plugs, everything is connected to your Wi-Fi router for seamless internet access. Even so, many people still rely on Ethernet, which isn't all that surprising when you think about it. Remember, Ethernet has been around for much longer than Wi-Fi. The latter was introduced in 1997, while Ethernet dates back to 1973. Even after all these years, and despite the vast majority of users switching to Wi-Fi, Ethernet hasn't entirely lost its appeal.

Simply put, Ethernet relies on a physical cable to connect devices to the modem or router. It is usually the first choice for gamers and power users due to lower latency, less lag, and higher internet speeds compared to Wi-Fi. Ethernet is also widely used in data centers, healthcare, and finance-centric industries because it's often faster and more secure than Wi-Fi.

All that said, this doesn't mean that Ethernet is the right choice for everyone, especially home users. While a wired connection is undoubtedly faster and more reliable, it comes at a cost. You may have to invest in cables, run them through walls, and even give up on the flexibility and convenience of Wi-Fi. And let's not forget how tricky it can be to connect some devices to an Ethernet cable. So, if you are planning to switch to Ethernet, it's important to understand the pros and cons.