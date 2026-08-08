Amazon's AI Warehouses Are Struggling With A Real Human Problem

Amazon warehouses are constantly buzzing with activity as employees stock, pick, and restock merchandise to be shipped to customers. The tech giant has added systems over the years to make the processes even more efficient, including specialized robots to rearrange shelves. The company hasn't had as much success introducing new technology to manage employee schedules, though. A report from Business Insider discussed how managers pushed back on a new AI-powered labor management system, repeatedly overriding the computer's recommendations when it clashed with their own judgment.

The main pitfall? Human workers simply didn't trust the algorithm recommendations, particularly when it appeared to possibly threaten their area's productivity with too few employees. Many managers, instead, thought the warehouse was too dynamic a work environment for the algorithm to make effective recommendations, and so frequently found what Business Insider sources called "loopholes" to add staff hours. Amazon appeared to struggle with making the system better because constantly overriding the algorithm's recommendations seemed to keep it from working properly in the first place.

There are examples where technology can work better than a human. For instance, automotive company Stellantis has used AI-powered robots to do a human's job in a fraction of the time. For every success story like Stellantis, there's an equally newsworthy failure. In one case, Ford replaced engineers with AI but had to quietly hire them back after the computers failed to replicate the experience of human workers.

Amazon is no stranger to failed AI experiments. It also quietly abandoned a warehouse robot innovation project after just six months due to problematic implementation and high costs.