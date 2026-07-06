Ford Replaced Engineers With AI But Had To Hire Them Back Pretty Quickly

Ford announced a broad transition to AI in a Q3 earnings call from 2025, saying it had already begun "systemically deploying AI across the entire industrial system," including 900 AI-powered cameras to help detect quality issues early in the manufacturing process. The rush to adopt the buzzword technology without appropriate preparation, however, led to significant quality issues. "Mistakenly, we thought that by just introducing artificial intelligence and ingesting the design requirements that we had, that that would produce a high-quality product," said Charles Poon, Ford's vice president of vehicle hardware engineering, in a call with reporters.

Poon acknowledged, however, that without being trained by individuals with the proper experience, the AI tools were seriously flawed. While Ford has moved to address the issue by hiring up human staff (and the move seems to have been effective, with the company vaulting up to top mass market brands in JD Power's 2026 U.S. Initial Quality Study), the language around the move is somewhat worrying. Indications are that the human workforce is mainly being employed to train the AI systems.

"We recognised that for us to enhance some of our automation and machine learning and artificial intelligence tools we needed to ensure that they were trained by the most experienced individuals," Poon said. What's unclear is what will happen to the corps of rehired engineers when the AI systems have absorbed their expertise.