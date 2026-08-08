Not Water, Not Power: The Next Data Center Resource Race Might Be For Copper

AI data centers are notorious for their water and power usage, as their servers generate a lot of heat and require fresh water for cooling. That eats into already strained natural resources and can present problems for local residents living near data centers. One possible way to address this comes from a group of American and Japanese scientists who produced pure copper plates that can cool data center equipment far more efficiently than the aluminum ones currently used.

While these plates could drastically reduce the amount of energy data centers use, the price of copper is already hitting record highs, and increasing demand from data centers would likely have a ripple effect. The researchers published their results in Cell Reports Physical Science, explaining how they used topology optimization algorithms to create the ideal design for the metal pin fins that cover the plate's base. These are attached to computer chips and emit cooling liquid, which is why it's referred to as liquid direct-to-chip cooling.

Since copper has a high thermal conductivity of 400 W/m·K, it can transfer heat faster than other materials like aluminum and steel. According to the study, these new copper plates have around 32% lower thermal resistance and 68% lower pressure drop, meaning they cool more efficiently while also using less energy. If implemented, the scientists estimate it would cause data center cooling to dramatically drop from around 30% of overall energy usage to just 1.1%.