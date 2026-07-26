Do All Data Centers Require Water?

Cooling the equipment in a data center is not dissimilar to cooling the components in your own PC. Water is used to absorb the ambient heat generated by servers and GPUs, carrying it away safely and keeping the equipment from overheating.

One type of liquid cooling is evaporative cooling, a simple system used by a large number of data centers. It uses warm water to siphon heat from components, then sends the water to a cooling tower to evaporate into the air. Of course, once the water evaporates, it's gone, and more water needs to be piped in to replace it, leading to mounting water costs and consumption.

Another type of liquid cooling is closed-loop cooling, in which water is circulated through enclosed pipes, picking up and carrying away heat from components as it passes by. This type is more sustainable, as it consumes far less water than evaporative cooling, though it's also a lot harder and more expensive to set up en masse and can consume more overall electricity.

It is technically possible for even an AI data center to avoid the need for water-based cooling, but only if the center itself is constructed in an ideal location. For instance, data centers located in exceptionally cold locales, like the atNorth ICE03 data center in Akureyri, Iceland, can pipe cold air in from outside to provide temperature regulation that is comparable to or better than liquid cooling. However, this approach still takes a lot of power in order to keep the fans spinning. Additionally, research from the University of Hawai'i suggests that rising ambient heat and humidity levels around the world could one day threaten this particular avenue of cooling.