ChatGPT Just Writing An Email Is Consuming Far More Water Than You Probably Think

Most Americans (75%, to be precise) consume only 2.5 cups (591ml) of water per day. This is well below the recommended amount, which means that three-quarters of the people you see on a daily basis are likely dehydrated. Artificial intelligence, on the other hand, doesn't suffer from that problem. We already know how much energy a single ChatGPT prompt consumes, but a new finding from the Association for Computing Machinery (ACM) shows that a "medium-sized" GPT-3 query alone requires 500ml of water, which is about the same as that 16-ounce bottle of water sitting on your desk. For the record, a medium-sized AI request is considered an input of around 800 words and a response of less than 300 words — just think about how many words and responses it takes to have AI write an email for you.

And that trend isn't slowing down. A 2025 report from McKinsey & Company shows that companies are expected to spend $5.2 trillion by 2030 to build more data centers in order to keep pace with the growing global AI demands. In 2023, a single Google-owned data center's onsite cooling consumption exceeded 6.07 billion gallons (23 billion liters) of fresh water, and more data centers means even more water consumption in the future. At that rate, the water used by AI data centers will eventually rival the annual water withdrawal requirements of some countries.