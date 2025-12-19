How Much Energy Does Each ChatGPT Prompt Really Use?

The energy consumption of artificial intelligence is a big topic at the moment, partly because the top AI firms have announced some large-scale plans to power their future endeavours. Meta and Google have both discussed bringing nuclear power back to feed their AI ambitions, while OpenAI is playing around with the idea of building data centers in space. With plans as sci-fi as these in the works, people naturally start to wonder why big tech companies need so much power, and how much energy our day-to-day interactions with AI products actually consume.

In response to our curiosity, companies like Google have released information this year about energy consumption and efficiency in relation to their AI products, and OpenAI was not far behind. In June, CEO Sam Altman posted a blog that included the energy consumption of "the average" ChatGPT query: 0.34 watt-hours. Altman equates this to "about what an oven would use in a little over a second, or a high-efficiency lightbulb would use in a couple of minutes."

So, is the answer to how much energy each ChatGPT prompt really uses 0.34 watt-hours? Unfortunately, it's probably not that simple. While the number may be accurate, Altman included no context or information about how it was calculated, which severely limits our understanding of the situation. For instance, we don't know what OpenAI counts as an "average" ChatGPT query since the LLM can handle various tasks, such as general questions, coding, and image generation — all of which require different amounts of energy.