6 Cool Aviate Features That Make It The Best Flighty Alternative For Android Phones

Flight delays are probably the most annoying part of the air travel experience. That's because airlines and airport authorities are rarely ready to provide detailed explanations about a flight's delay or to provide them promptly. That may be why the iPhone-only Flighty app has been so popular with users since its introduction in 2019. Flighty lets users monitor flights in real time and can provide more detailed information about the status of a flight than airlines do. Flighty can give users some peace of mind as they don't need to desperately figure out the new departure time from an airport employee. But you're out of luck if you're an Android user, as Flighty has not yet launched on Google's platform.

While some Flighty alternatives exist, the best Flighty equivalent for Android may have just launched. It's called Aviate, and the app is exclusive to the Android platform as of July 2026. Like Flighty, Aviate is a flight companion app that provides extensive information about your scheduled flight, but the app also includes a variety of features that are not available in Flighty or some of the Flighty alternatives for Android.

Also, like Flighty, Aviate can be used free of charge, but some of the more advanced features will require a subscription or a larger upfront payment for the lifetime tier. But that tier is cheaper than Flighty's lifetime option.